France’s National Rail Strike Will Cancel 1 in 3 Bullet Trains, Snarl Paris Commutes on June 10

4.1/5 - (14 votes)

France’s state-backed rail operator is bracing for a nationwide strike Tuesday, June 10, and travelers should expect widespread cancellations, packed platforms, and missed connections.

SNCF, the company that runs most passenger rail in France, says about one-third of its high-speed TGV trains will be scrapped on the hardest-hit routes. Regional trains will be hit even harder in some areas, and parts of the Paris commuter network are expected to run at reduced frequency.

The 24-hour walkout is backed by all four major rail unions, a rare show of unity that puts maximum pressure on the network. SNCF is urging passengers to check their train status before heading to the station; riders whose trains are canceled are supposed to be offered a free exchange or a refund.

High-speed TGV service: Expect about two trains running for every three scheduled

On France’s flagship high-speed lines, the TGV, roughly comparable to Amtrak’s Acela but operating across the country at far higher frequency, SNCF says it expects to run about two out of every three trains. That means one in three will be canceled.

The forecast covers TGV InOui (SNCF’s main high-speed brand), low-cost Ouigo trains, and some international routes, including TGV Lyria service between France and Switzerland. For passengers, fewer departures usually translates into fuller trains, longer boarding times, and crowded concourses.

The real headache: fewer choices, tighter connections, and a domino effect

If you’re trying to get between major cities, think Paris to Lyon or Lille to Bordeaux, you may find your preferred departure time gone, forcing you onto an earlier or later train. SNCF says it expects most customers to still be able to travel the same day, depending on remaining seat availability and the route.

The bigger risk is the chain reaction. One canceled high-speed train can wipe out a connection, turning a routine trip into a sprint across a station, or an unplanned overnight stay. Travelers mixing a TGV with a regional TER or an Intercités train should double-check every leg, because a 20-minute slip can be enough to miss the next departure.

A rail industry observer quoted in French coverage put it bluntly: the problem isn’t only cancellations, it’s capacity. A train that runs but is jammed can still turn a trip into a miserable experience, especially if cancellations cluster around peak hours.

Intercités: Half of conventional and overnight trains are expected to be canceled

SNCF says Intercités service, traditional long-distance trains that often serve mid-size cities and routes without high-speed alternatives, will be cut by about 50%, including overnight trains.

For many riders, Intercités lines function like a lifeline: fewer departures can mean longer trips, more transfers, or being pushed onto routes that already run infrequently. If you rely on an Intercités train to reach Paris or a regional hub, a cancellation can force you into a patchwork itinerary using local trains, or onto the road.

SNCF says affected passengers will be contacted and offered a no-fee exchange or refund. But frequent riders warn that rebooking can be tricky when the next train is full, or when overnight service, which has limited beds and seats, is also disrupted.

Regional TER trains: Some areas face severe cutbacks, especially in northern France

The darkest outlook is for TER regional trains, the workhorse services used for commuting, school, and everyday travel. SNCF is warning of “heavy” to “very heavy” disruption across large parts of the country.

In Hauts-de-France, a northern region near Belgium that includes cities like Lille, SNCF says it expects only one TER train out of five to run, about 20% service. That kind of reduction can wipe out the only practical public transit option for many commuters, pushing people toward carpooling, driving, or remote work.

Other regions flagged for major disruption include Brittany in the northwest and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in the southeast (home to Lyon and the Alps). SNCF also expects varying levels of disruption in areas roughly comparable to U.S. multi-state regions, meaning the impact can change dramatically from one line to the next.

Paris-area commuting: RER and Transilien lines are expected to run at reduced frequency

In and around Paris, France’s economic engine and a metro area of more than 12 million people, SNCF says the Île-de-France network will be heavily disrupted. That includes Transilien commuter rail lines and the RER lines operated by SNCF (the RER is Paris’ hybrid subway/commuter-rail system, similar in function to a mix of New York’s subway and regional rail).

For riders, the pain often comes less from a single canceled train than from unpredictability: longer gaps between trains, sudden service changes, and crowding that spikes during rush hour. If you have to transfer between RER and commuter rail, building in extra time could be the difference between making it and missing it by minutes.

Refunds, free exchanges, and how to avoid getting stranded

SNCF says passengers whose trains are canceled will be contacted and offered either a refund or a no-fee exchange on another train, for both TGV and Intercités services.

The practical advice is simple: check your train status the night before and again the morning of travel, and verify every segment if your trip involves connections. A high-speed train that’s running doesn’t help much if the regional train feeding into it is canceled, or if the Paris commuter line you need to reach the station is running sporadically.

The strike also lands as an early stress test for SNCF’s leadership under Jean Castex, a former French prime minister who was appointed to lead the company in November 2025. Unions are pressing over pay, working conditions, and anxiety about rail competition as France continues opening parts of its network to rival operators, an issue with echoes of airline and freight deregulation debates familiar to U.S. readers.

For travelers, though, the bottom line is immediate: when France’s rail system seizes up, the ripple effects hit offices, schools, medical appointments, and entire regional economies in a matter of hours.

Key Takeaways SNCF expects two out of three TGV high-speed trains to run, meaning one-third will be canceled.

Intercités trains, including overnight trains, are expected to run at 50% service.

TER regional trains are expected to be heavily disrupted in several regions, with only one in five running in Hauts-de-France.

In the Île-de-France region, RER and Transilien services are expected to be severely disrupted on most lines.

Customers affected by a cancellation must be able to exchange their ticket or get a refund at no extra charge.