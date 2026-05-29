Citroën’s 2CV Is Coming Back as a Sub-$16,500 Electric, And It Could Rattle Europe’s EV Price War

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Citroën is preparing to resurrect one of Europe’s most iconic “people’s cars”, this time with a plug.

The French brand says it plans to bring back the 2CV in 2028 as a small electric city car with a target price under €15,000, about$16,500at today’s exchange rate. If Citroën hits that number, it won’t just be a nostalgia play. It’ll be a direct shot at rivals like Renault and at low-cost Chinese EV makers that have been squeezing European brands on price.

The twist: the new 2CV is expected to be assembled not in France, but inItaly, inside Stellantis’ manufacturing network. And because Stellantis has been deepening ties with China’s Leapmotor, the comeback is already raising a loaded question, how much Chinese tech might end up inside a car that trades on French heritage?

A sub-$16,500 EV is the whole point, and the whole challenge

Citroën’s headline promise is simple: an electric 2CV for under$16,500. In today’s EV market, that’s not just aggressive, it’s borderline disruptive.

Citroën CEO Xavier Chardon has framed the price target as a response to a broader affordability crunch in Europe. He argues the continent is missing roughly3 millionnew-car buyers a year compared with pre-pandemic levels, largely because truly cheap new cars have nearly vanished.

For American readers, think of it like trying to launch a brand-new EV for the price of a base Nissan Versa, while still meeting modern safety rules and consumer expectations. That’s the needle Citroën is trying to thread.

Small footprint, tall roof: built for city life, not bragging rights

Citroën isn’t promising a museum-perfect remake of the original 2CV, which debuted in 1948 and became a symbol of postwar mobility. Instead, the company says it wants to revive the car’s “DNA”: practical space, light weight, and a distinct personality.

The new model is expected to be under4 meterslong, about13.1 feet, making it a compact even by U.S. standards. Citroën is also signaling a tall roofline to maximize usable cabin space, echoing the original car’s no-nonsense mission: carry people and their stuff, comfortably and cheaply.

But a low sticker price forces hard trade-offs. A sub-$16,500 EV likely means modest power, limited luxury features, and a tightly controlled options list. The goal is everyday usability, short trips, easy parking, low running costs, not eye-popping acceleration.

Made in Italy: Stellantis bets on scale and cost control

Citroën’s plan calls for assembling the new 2CV inPomigliano d’Arco, Italy, a Stellantis production hub near Naples. For a car so closely tied to French identity, the location is symbolically awkward, but industrially logical.

Building an affordable EV in Europe is a cost war fought on factory efficiency, supplier pricing, energy costs, and manufacturing simplicity. One industry source quoted in the French report put it bluntly: at this price point, you don’t win with styling tweaks, you win with a short parts list and a plant that runs clean and fast.

Stellantis, the automaker formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Group, has to juggle multiple brands, platforms, and national politics while competing against companies that already build EVs at massive scale. Citroën’s pitch is that cutting cost won’t mean cutting quality. That’s easy to say, and hard to prove.

The “smart car” platform: fewer frills, more discipline

Citroën hasn’t released full specs, but the company has tied the 2CV revival to Stellantis’ low-cost EV program and a so-called“smart car”platform, an architecture designed to standardize expensive components and reduce complexity.

This is how automakers squeeze prices down: share the underlying structure and electronics across models, limit variations, and decide early what features won’t make the cut. The engineering philosophy is closer to “good enough, reliably” than “best in class.”

Citroën is also watching a potential new European “e-car” category that could cap power and potentially ease certain requirements to keep weight and costs down. If regulators go that direction, it could make a bare-bones urban EV more viable, but it also risks consumers seeing the car as stripped-down compared with what they’ve come to expect.

China’s shadow: Leapmotor partnership fuels questions

The French article doesn’t claim the 2CV will be a Chinese-designed car. But it does underline why the question keeps coming up: Stellantis has openly embraced a partnership withLeapmotor, a fast-growing Chinese EV company, as European brands scramble to compete with China’s speed and cost advantages.

In practical terms, “Chinese tech” can mean a lot of things, battery cells, power electronics, software, or manufacturing know-how. And in a price fight, those components matter. Batteries and their management systems are among the most expensive parts of an EV, and China dominates much of the global supply chain.

There’s also a political and branding risk. The 2CV is a cultural symbol, and buyers increasingly ask where batteries come from, often mixing up where a car is assembled, where its cells are made, and who owns the brand. Citroën may need to be unusually transparent if it wants to control the narrative.

A crowded 2028 battlefield: Renault, Kia, and the nostalgia trap

Citroën won’t have the affordable-EV lane to itself by 2028. A revivedRenault Twingo, from a French automaker Americans may know mainly through its past alliance with Nissan, has been floated as a future rival, along with a rumoredKia EV1positioned as a budget city EV.

The 2CV name carries real weight: the original ran from 1948 to 1990 and sold more than9.2 millionunits. It’s often mentioned in the same breath as the Volkswagen Beetle, another “car for the masses” that became an icon.

But history cuts both ways. A retro revival can flop if it feels like cosplay, or if the price climbs beyond the audience that made the original famous. Citroën says it’s chasing the spirit, not a perfect replica. The real test will be whether it can deliver a genuinely affordable EV that feels intentional, not cheap.

Key Takeaways Citroën announces an electric 2CV in 2028, with a target price under €15,000.

Assembly is planned in Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy, as part of Stellantis’ e-car project.

The car is expected to be based on a cost-, weight-, and city-use-focused “smart car platform.”

The Stellantis–Leapmotor partnership is reigniting debate about the potential contribution of Chinese technologies.

The 2028 2CV will compete directly with new electric city cars, including the Renault Twingo.