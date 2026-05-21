Stellantis Eyes an All-Electric Revival of France’s Iconic 2CV, With a $16,000 Price Tag

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Stellantis is quietly working on a bare-bones electric city car it hopes to sell for about €15,000, roughly $16,000, setting up a new price war in Europe’s small-EV market.

And the hook is pure nostalgia: inside the company, talk is swirling about bringing back the Citroën 2CV, the famously simple French “people’s car,” as a modern all-electric runabout. Nothing is official yet, but executives have dropped enough hints to make the industry pay attention, especially with a concept vehicle potentially slated to appear at a Stellantis strategy event in Detroit.

A sub-$16,000 EV, if Stellantis can actually build it

Stellantis’ internal program, reportedly nicknamed “E-car”, targets a launch around 2028, with a headline price near €15,000 (about $16,000) before government incentives. That’s an aggressive number in a market where EVs still skew expensive, even as battery costs slowly come down.

The company is pitching the idea as a lightweight, mass-market electric car designed for daily life: short urban and suburban trips, easy parking, and less bulk than the SUV-heavy lineup that dominates showrooms. The underlying bet is straightforward, keep the vehicle small and the battery modest, and you can keep the sticker price from exploding.

But the math is brutal. Hitting $16,000 without gutting safety, basic features, or profit margins would require tight cost control, high volumes, and heavy parts-sharing across Stellantis brands. Incentives could help buyers, but those programs vary by country and could look very different by 2028.

Why the 2CV name still matters, like a French Model T

The Citroën 2CV, built from 1949 to 1990, sold more than 5 million units. In France, it’s not just a car; it’s a cultural artifact, associated with postwar life, rural roads, students, and budget-minded families. For American readers, think of it as a mashup of the Volkswagen Beetle’s charm and the Ford Model T’s “car for the masses” mythology, only smaller, quirkier, and unmistakably French.

Stellantis isn’t expected to do a museum-grade replica. The idea being discussed is to revive the 2CV’s spirit, cheap to buy, cheap to run, easy to live with, rather than copy its exact shape panel-for-panel. That approach could help the car appeal beyond die-hard fans, but it also raises the risk of backlash if the final product feels like a cynical badge job.

Automakers have been leaning hard into “heritage” revivals, and the playbook is clear: use a beloved name to cut through the noise, then sell a modern car underneath. The danger is just as clear, too, if range, interior space, or real-world usability disappoint, social media can torch the launch in days.

Built in Italy, not France, an emotional flashpoint

One detail already stirring controversy in Europe: assembly is expected to take place in Pomigliano d’Arco, near Naples, Italy. The plant has deep roots in Italian auto manufacturing and has built small cars including the Fiat Panda, another no-frills icon.

From a manufacturing standpoint, the logic is simple. If Stellantis wants a $16,000 EV, it needs a factory optimized for compact vehicles and a supply chain tuned for cost. Pomigliano fits that profile.

Politically, it’s trickier. The 2CV is closely tied to French identity, and producing a “reborn” 2CV outside France could land as another offshoring story, even though Stellantis itself is a multinational group with French, Italian, and American roots (it owns brands including Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Peugeot, and Citroën).

Detroit could offer the first real clues

A concept car tied to the E-car program could be shown during a Stellantis strategic presentation in Detroit. If that happens, it will be the first concrete look at what the company is aiming for, proportions, design cues, interior philosophy, and whether Stellantis is chasing retro charm, minimalist utility, or something in between.

Citroën CEO Xavier Chardon has already publicly referenced work to “bring the 2CV back,” language that suggests this isn’t just fan speculation. Still, Stellantis has declined to confirm the model name or final design, leaving room for the company to adjust timing, specs, and messaging as the economics of low-cost EVs evolve.

A crowded fight: Renault, Fiat, and China, are all chasing the same buyers

Stellantis isn’t moving in a vacuum. Europe is turning small EVs into the next battleground, with legacy brands and fast-growing Chinese automakers pushing into the entry-level space.

One key rival is the Renault 5 EV, a retro-styled reboot that’s become a symbol of how nostalgia can sell, if the product delivers. Stellantis also has its own small-car heritage through Fiat, and the choice of an Italian plant underscores how much this project is about reclaiming the affordable end of the market.

The bigger challenge may be practical, not emotional: an “electric people’s car” only works if ordinary city residents can charge it. In dense European cities, much like New York, Boston, or San Francisco, many drivers don’t have home charging. If Stellantis wants this to be truly mainstream, it will have to design around public charging realities and keep operating costs predictable.

If Stellantis can pull off a credible $16,000 EV by 2028, it won’t just revive a famous name, it could force competitors to reset prices across Europe’s small-car market, and prove that affordable EVs don’t have to be stripped-down penalty boxes.

Key Takeaways Stellantis is preparing a small electric “E-car” expected in 2028, priced around €15,000.

The Citroën 2CV name is being considered, with a modernization aimed mainly at preserving its down-to-earth, mass-market spirit.

Assembly is slated for Pomigliano d’Arco in Italy, not France.

A concept car could be unveiled in Detroit during a strategic presentation.

The project is part of the fight in the electric city-car segment, boosted by rising sales in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions Has Stellantis confirmed an electric Citroën 2CV? Stellantis has announced a project for affordable small EVs called “E-car” for 2028, priced around €15,000 before incentives. The idea of an electric 2CV is widely discussed, but the group has not officially confirmed the name or the final design. What price is targeted for this small electric car? The mentioned price is around €15,000, before any EV incentives. The goal is to offer a people’s car designed to revive the segment of affordable small cars in Europe. Where would the future electric 2CV be built? Assembly has been announced in Italy, at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant near Naples—a historic industrial site where Fiat Pandas have also been produced. When could the car be unveiled to the public? A concept car tied to the project could be revealed during a strategic presentation in Detroit. Sales are expected around 2028. Why is Stellantis betting on an icon like the 2CV? The 2CV was produced from 1949 to 1990 in more than 5 million units, giving it strong brand recognition. Stellantis is looking to leverage that notoriety while offering an affordable electric car, amid a broader return of “heritage” models to the market.