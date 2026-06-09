France’s National Rail Strike Will Gut Service June 10, Here’s How to Check If Your Train Is Running

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France’s state rail operator is bracing for a one-day national strike on Wednesday, June 10, and for travelers, it means a brutal reality: schedules that can change by the minute and entire regional lines that won’t run at all.

SNCF says it will cancel about one out of every three high-speed TGV trains nationwide, while only half of Intercités long-distance trains will operate. In northeastern France, especially around the Marne, Aisne, and Ardennes departments, regional TER service is expected to be heavily disrupted, with some routes shut down completely.

If you’re traveling in that area, the question isn’t whether it’ll be messy. It’s how to confirm, in real time, whether your specific train actually exists. SNCF’s answer boils down to two moves: check official schedules after 5 p.m. local time the day before, then check again early the morning of travel, and have a backup plan ready.

Start with SNCF Connect, after 5 p.m. local time

SNCF is telling passengers to treat 5 p.m. (17:00) the day before travel as the key update window, when the company posts its most complete strike-day plan on the SNCF Connect app and regional TER websites.

Look earlier in the day and you may see incomplete information, then watch your train get confirmed, shifted, or canceled later that evening. On strike days, the night before becomes the real “departure day.”

And don’t just search a generic route like “Reims to Paris.” Plug in the exact train and number if you have it, and check intermediate stops. A train can be listed as operating but leave earlier than scheduled, skip stations, or break a connection, especially if you’re boarding from a smaller station in the Marne or Ardennes.

Station boards and announcements still matter, but they often lag behind the app. One regular rider quoted in local reporting described a routine many commuters now follow: check at 5 p.m., then re-check around 6 a.m., because overnight adjustments can still happen.

Also: while the strike is officially 24 hours, SNCF warns disruptions may spill into Tuesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 11. If you’re traveling across those dates, or relying on a tight connection, check your full itinerary, not just the main leg.

Some regional lines are expected to be completely shut down

In the Champagne-Ardenne area, SNCF’s regional TER guidance includes a few clear red lines: no trains are expected to run Wednesday between Laon and Reims. The same goes for the Metz–Bar-le-Duc–Épernay corridor.

That’s not “reduced service.” That’s zero. If you depend on those routes for work, a medical appointment, or a government office visit, you’re looking at rideshare, bus service, driving, or postponing the trip.

Other lines in the region are expected to run only sporadically, with limited, specific departures. SNCF has indicated some service on routes including Fismes–Reims, Charleville-Mézières–Givet, Reims–Épernay (via the Champagne-Ardenne TGV station), and Charleville-Mézières–Sedan–Longwy, but the details vary by time and station.

For travelers trying to reach Paris from the Marne, SNCF has also flagged certain longer-distance corridors as operating, including Strasbourg–Nancy–Paris (Gare de l’Est) via Bar-le-Duc and Saint-Dizier, and Mulhouse–Troyes–Paris (Gare de l’Est). These can function as a safety net, but they often require connections, and on a strike day, every connection is a potential failure point.

In northern France, SNCF says only 1 in 5 regional trains will run

If your trip touches the Hauts-de-France region (home to cities like Lille), SNCF’s forecast is stark: only one TER regional train out of five is expected to operate.

Even if you’re starting in the Aisne department, you can get caught up in that disruption the moment your itinerary depends on a connection northbound. And when service is slashed that hard, the trains that do run can fill quickly, turning a “maintained” train into a packed one.

The biggest risk is the chain breaking. Your high-speed train might still be running, but if the local TER you need to reach the departure station is canceled, your whole plan collapses. In many cases, the only workable options are leaving much earlier, departing from a different station, or rescheduling altogether.

TGV and Intercités: widespread cancellations, but fee-free changes

Nationally, SNCF says it expects to cancel roughly one-third of TGV high-speed trains, meaning about two-thirds should still operate. That includes InOui services, budget Ouigo trains, and some international routes such as TGV Lyria.

Intercités service is expected to take a bigger hit: only about half of those trains, day and night, are projected to run. SNCF says passengers whose trains are canceled will be contacted and offered refunds or rebooking.

The most concrete relief for travelers is financial: SNCF says any ticket for June 10 can be exchanged or refunded without fees, even if your train isn’t officially canceled. If you have flexibility, moving your trip to Tuesday or Thursday could save you from the worst of the disruption.

But there’s a catch: when service drops, demand concentrates on the trains that remain. Seats can disappear fast, especially during morning and late-afternoon peaks. If you can choose, aim for off-peak hours and be ready to take a less direct route.

Why the strike is happening, and why it’s hitting so hard

The June 10 walkout is backed by four major rail unions, CGT Cheminots, Unsa Ferroviaire, SUD-Rail, and CFDT Cheminots, calling for a pause on expanding competition in France’s rail system. For American readers: SNCF is a government-owned national rail operator, and France has been gradually opening passenger rail to private competitors under European rules.

The strike is also being watched as an early leadership test for Jean Castex, a former French prime minister who took over as SNCF’s CEO in November 2025. A unified union front tends to produce broader disruption because more job categories participate at once, drivers, dispatch, maintenance, and station staff.

Unions are also pressing on pay, working conditions, and protections for workers in SNCF subsidiaries. Even though the strike is scheduled for a single day, the aftershocks can linger as trains and crews get repositioned and travelers shift to the days around it, meaning fuller trains, tighter connections, and fast-changing information.

What to do right now

Check your train after 5 p.m. local time the day before on SNCF Connect or your regional TER site. Then check again early the morning you travel. If your route includes a TER connection to reach a TGV, verify every segment, because one canceled local train can wipe out the entire trip.

And if you can move your travel date, SNCF’s fee-free exchange and refund policy for June 10 gives you a rare advantage: the ability to opt out of the chaos without paying extra.

Key Takeaways Check your train the day before starting at 5:00 PM on SNCF Connect or the TER websites

Some TER lines are announced as completely shut down, including Laon–Reims

In Hauts-de-France, only 1 out of 5 TER trains will run

On main lines, 1 out of 3 TGV trains is canceled and 1 out of 2 Intercités trains will run

Tickets for June 10 can be exchanged or refunded free of charge