France’s $110 “Frequent Driver” Gas Bonus Opens May 27, Here’s Who Qualifies and How to Apply

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France is rolling out a new one-time gas bonus aimed at workers who rack up big miles getting to and from the job, or driving for it. Starting May 27, 2026, eligible applicants can file online through the country’s tax website, and the government says the money typically hits bank accounts in about 10 days once a complete application is approved.

The payout is modest, €100, or about$110, but the rules are strict. To qualify, you must fall under an income cap and meet a distance threshold, and the application window is only two months. The program also relies on self-certification up front, with the possibility of audits later.

When the application opens, and where it lives

The application goes liveMay 27, 2026onimpots.gouv.fr, France’s national tax portal (think a centralized IRS-style online account). Applicants submit the request inside their personal tax space using their tax ID, similar to filing other online tax forms.

French tax authorities are also promoting an onlineeligibility simulatorthat can be used before the form opens. It’s designed to prevent people from wasting time on applications that will be automatically rejected, especially those near the income cutoff.

The $110 payment is flat, more like a small rebate than real mileage reimbursement

The government frames the bonus as a flat “fuel allowance” of€100 (about $110). Officials describe it as roughly equivalent to about€0.20 per liter, around$0.82 per gallon, based on average fuel use over six months.

That’s the key: this isnota reimbursement tied to receipts or actual miles driven. It’s a fixed amount meant to soften the blow of persistently high fuel prices, not cover a worker’s full commuting or work-driving costs.

Another catch: the bonus can only be paidonce per vehicle. If two people in the same household share one car, they’ll have to decide who applies, or risk a denial for duplicate claims.

The income cutoff: about $18,500 per “tax share,” based on 2024 income

Eligibility hinges first on income. The program uses a French metric calledrevenu fiscal de référence, a reference taxable income figure, calculatedper “part”(a household-share system that adjusts for family size). The cap is€16,880 per part, or roughly$18,500, based on2024 incomereported on the tax notice issued in2025.

Because the government already has those figures on file, applicants generally don’t upload pay stubs. The tradeoff is that the program may miss people whose finances changed recently: someone earning less in 2026 could still be disqualified if their 2024 income was too high, while someone earning more now could still qualify if their 2024 number stays under the limit.

Some wealth situations also disqualify applicants, including people subject to France’s real-estate wealth tax (known as theIFI). That won’t affect most lower-income workers the program targets, but it’s written into the rules.

The mileage test: 9.3 miles one-way to work, or 5,000 work miles a year

To be considered a “frequent driver,” workers must use a personal vehicle for their job or commute and meetoneof two distance thresholds:

• Commute test:live more than15 kilometersfrom workone way, about9.3 milesper trip (roughly18.6 milesround-trip each workday).

• Work-driving test:drive more than8,000 kilometersa year for work, about4,970 milesannually.

The first route targets workers with long, fixed commutes. The second is aimed at mobile jobs, home health care, service calls, delivery-style routes, and small job-site work.

Applicants won’t be asked to upload mileage proof when they submit. Instead, they sign an honor statement. But French tax authorities say they can runafter-the-fact checks, meaning false claims could come back to bite later.

Which vehicles are excluded, and why company cars are a common deal-breaker

The bonus is tied to apersonal vehicleused for work. Eligible vehicles include two-, three-, or four-wheeled motor vehicles withgas or non-plug-in hybridengines, insured at the time of application.

Excluded:electric vehicles,plug-in hybrids, andhydrogenvehicles, along with certain specialized categories (including some heavy quadricycles, agricultural vehicles, and heavy trucks). The logic is simple: this is designed as afuelsubsidy, not a general driving subsidy.

One of the most common reasons for denial is the use of acompany caror service vehicle. If the employer owns the vehicle, and especially if the employer covers fuel, workers can’t claim this bonus. The government’s goal is to avoid double-dipping between employer benefits and public aid.

To apply, workers must provide the vehicle’s license plate number and registration details, information that can slow people down if they don’t have the paperwork handy.

Payment timing, audits, and where to get help

Once approved, the government says the money is typically paid within about10 daysto the applicant’s bank account. Speed depends on whether the application matches the tax record and vehicle information already on file.

The amount stays the same no matter how far beyond the threshold someone drives. A worker logging about5,600 milesfor the job gets the same payment as someone driving18,600 miles. That’s the upside and downside of a flat benefit: it’s fast, but it can feel blunt.

For applicants who hit technical snags, the tax agency lists a help line:0806 000 229(weekday hours). And for anyone worried about audits later, the safest move is simple: keep basic records, work schedules, route assignments, or logs, so you’re not scrambling if the government asks questions months down the road.

Key Takeaways Applications are submitted on impots.gouv.fr starting May 27, 2026, for a two-month period.

Eligibility depends on having a reference tax income per tax share of €16,880 and meeting the distance requirement.

A flat €100 payment, usually paid within about ten days if the application is complete.

No mileage documentation is required when filing, but checks may be carried out afterward.

Company cars are excluded; you must provide the vehicle registration number and registration certificate details.