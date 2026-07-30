How to Score a Cheaper Flight From Paris to French Guiana, Fares Start Around $710 One-Way

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Flights from Paris to French Guiana aren’t bargain-bin cheap, but they don’t have to drain your bank account, either. Recent one-way fares to Cayenne have dipped to about $710, with typical prices landing closer to the mid-$800s depending on when you book.

French Guiana, an overseas region of France on South America’s northeast coast, draws travelers for its wild Atlantic beaches, Amazon rainforest, and Creole culture. But it’s a long haul: roughly 4,400 miles, about 9 hours and 15 minutes nonstop, which helps explain why prices swing sharply with demand.

What “cheap” looks like on the Paris–Cayenne route

Over the past six months, the average one-way ticket has hovered around €782, about $850. The lowest observed deals were near €654 (roughly $710), while peak periods pushed fares up to about €868 (around $940).

Those numbers are for one-way travel, and they can jump quickly as seats sell out, especially around school breaks and major holiday travel windows.

The best time to book: dry season deals, especially September

Seasonality drives pricing. French Guiana’s dry season typically runs from July through November, when weather is more reliably sunny and travelers are more likely to book. Counterintuitively, that’s also when some of the best deals can pop up.

One of the cheapest recent windows was the week of Sept. 7–13, when one-way fares started around €656, about $715. July and February have also shown up as relatively favorable months, often thanks to more available seats or tougher competition between airlines.

Book early, and stay flexible if you want the lowest fare

The simplest money-saving move is also the least exciting: book months ahead. Prices tend to be lowest before inventory tightens and airlines ratchet fares upward.

Flexibility matters, too. Shifting your departure by even a few days can change the price meaningfully, especially on a route with fewer daily nonstop options than major transatlantic corridors.

Which airlines fly nonstop, and what to know before you choose

Several carriers sell nonstop flights between Paris and Cayenne, including Air France and Air Caraïbes. French Bee, a low-cost long-haul airline, is often associated with lower base fares, especially for travelers willing to fly economy with fewer add-ons.

Departures can leave from multiple Paris-area airports, including Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Orly (ORY), with some travelers also considering Beauvais (BVA), a smaller airport used heavily by budget airlines. In Cayenne, Félix Éboué Airport (CAY) sits about 6 miles from downtown, making it easy to reach the city’s market, Fort Cépérou, and the jumping-off points for the famed Salvation Islands.

Use fare alerts, comparison tools, and a few smart search habits

Flight comparison sites can help you spot price swings across multiple dates and airlines in seconds. Setting price alerts is especially useful on this route, where fares can drop briefly before climbing again.

Other tactics that can help: search in a private/incognito browser window, compare prices across a range of nearby dates, and watch for limited-time promotions. Stack a few of these habits together, and the savings can be real, freeing up more of your budget for the rainforest, the food, and the culture once you land.

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