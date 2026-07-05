BYD Goes After Influencers It Says Are Lying About Its EVs, and the Stakes Are Huge

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Chinese electric-vehicle giant BYD is taking aim at online influencers it accuses of spreading false or misleading claims about its cars, an escalation that shows just how much power YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X now hold over car buyers.

The move comes as EV competition heats up worldwide, with Chinese brands pushing into markets long dominated by Tesla and legacy automakers. A single viral video can shape a model’s reputation before most shoppers ever see it in a showroom, and BYD, based in Shenzhen, appears determined not to let questionable claims go unanswered.

BYD targets viral videos it says distort real-world EV testing

According to the French EV news siteAutomobile Propre, BYD has launched a pushback campaign against certain creators whose videos allegedly cross the line from harsh opinion into factual falsehoods. The battleground is familiar: range, charging speed, battery health, safety, and long-term reliability, topics that can make or break an EV purchase.

Influencer car reviews can rack up hundreds of thousands of views in hours, often with bold, definitive titles about “real range,” “charging failures,” or “hidden costs.” BYD’s argument, as described by the outlet, is that some of those claims are presented as verified facts without transparent testing methods.

That’s where things get messy. A creator can call a car disappointing, criticize the user interface, or argue it’s overpriced. But when a video asserts specific numbers, like highway range or fast-charging performance, without showing the protocol, the line between a bad experience and a misleading claim gets blurry fast.

EV performance is notoriously sensitive to conditions. Temperature, speed, elevation, tire pressure, vehicle software version, and battery state all matter. A test done in cold weather, say, around 32°F, at sustained highway speeds can produce dramatically worse results than standardized lab ratings, and viewers often remember the headline result more than the fine print.

Lawyers, takedown demands, and the risk of looking heavy-handed

Automobile Proprereports that BYD’s response is being handled with legal oversight, suggesting the company is treating this as more than a PR spat. While the outlet doesn’t detail every step BYD is taking, these disputes typically follow a familiar ladder: requests for corrections, sharing technical data, asking for specific edits or removals, and, if the creator refuses, formal legal notices.

That approach can protect a brand, but it can also backfire. Going after a creator perceived as independent can make a company look like it’s trying to intimidate critics, even if the underlying complaint is about accuracy.

The legal framework described in the French report differs from U.S. law, but the basic tension is similar: companies have tools to fight statements they say are defamatory or commercially damaging, while creators argue they’re offering commentary and consumer protection. The higher the stakes, like claims that a battery is unsafe, the faster lawyers tend to get involved.

There’s also a competitive undercurrent. Automakers increasingly suspect coordinated smear campaigns, undisclosed sponsorships, or cherry-picked comparisons designed to boost one brand by tearing down another. In that environment, “misinformation” isn’t just an annoyance, it’s a potential business weapon.

Why BYD’s Dolphin and Seal are especially vulnerable to online backlash

BYD sells several mainstream models in Europe, including the Dolphin hatchback, the Seal sedan, and the Atto 3 compact SUV. These are exactly the kinds of vehicles shoppers cross-shop obsessively, comparing range, warranty coverage, delivery timelines, and perceived quality before they ever book a test drive.

That makes online controversy sticky. Negative videos can influence Google searches, dealership conversations, and buyer confidence for months, especially because EV shoppers tend to research more intensely than traditional car buyers.

The Seal, positioned as a sporty electric sedan, draws scrutiny on build quality, driving dynamics, and fast-charging performance. The Dolphin is more of a value-focused commuter car, where price and day-to-day usability matter most. The Atto 3 targets families who want SUV practicality. A claim about charging reliability hits road-trippers hardest; a complaint about controls or software can spook almost anyone.

Range debates are a perfect example. Europe’s WLTP rating system isn’t the same as the EPA range numbers Americans see on window stickers, but the problem is universal: real-world highway driving in winter can cut range sharply for any EV. The controversy starts when a one-off result is framed as proof that a model is broadly defective, without disclosing speed, route, weather, payload, tire pressure, or starting battery percentage.

BYD also faces a broader trust hurdle as a newer brand in many markets. Some buyers worry about service networks, parts availability, and resale value, concerns Americans often raise about unfamiliar automakers, too. BYD has been trying to sell itself as a serious industrial player with deep battery expertise and massive manufacturing scale. Sloppy or misleading viral claims can undermine that pitch.

Influencers are being pushed toward “show your work” standards

The dispute underscores a shift in the influencer economy: once creators start presenting measurements and hard numbers, they’re operating in territory that looks a lot like product testing journalism. Viewers still want blunt opinions, but they also want receipts.

That means keeping raw data. Screenshots of energy use, charging curves, weather conditions, toll receipts, software versions, tire pressures, and odometer readings can help prove what happened and prevent a single anecdote from being misrepresented as a universal truth.

Disclosure matters, too. The French article points to regulators in France that police advertising transparency; in the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission requires clear disclosure of paid endorsements and material connections, including free loaner vehicles or sponsored content. When those disclosures are missing, audiences get suspicious, especially if a video aggressively attacks one brand while praising another.

For BYD, the smartest path may be to win on verifiable facts rather than courtroom threats: publish clear testing data, invite multiple outlets to replicate results, and explain technical variables in plain English. And for creators who want to be taken seriously, the message is just as clear: if you’re going to cite numbers, you’d better be ready to back them up.