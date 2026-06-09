France’s National Rail Strike Hits Jan. 13, But the Real Fight Is Over Pay, Not Trains

4.5/5 - (4 votes)

France’s state-backed rail operator, SNCF, is bracing for a nationwide strike on Jan. 13, 2026, called by two of the country’s most influential rail unions, over wages and working conditions.

For most travelers, the disruption is expected to be manageable. SNCF says its high-speed TGV network and Intercités long-distance trains should run close to normal, with the biggest headaches concentrated around Paris and parts of southern France. But the labor showdown lands on a strategically chosen day: the deadline for SNCF’s annual pay talks, giving unions maximum leverage.

Why unions are walking out

The strike was launched by Sud-Rail and CGT Cheminots, two major unions representing rail workers. They argue that a one-time bonus paid in December doesn’t fix what they see as a deeper problem: pay that hasn’t kept up with the cost of living and tougher working conditions.

Sud-Rail is demanding an immediate across-the-board raise of €400 per month, about$440, for all employees. CGT Cheminots is pushing for a12%increase in wages and pensions, plus a “13th month” salary, a common European perk that functions like an extra month of pay each year.

SNCF management counters that average pay has risen16.4%over the past three years. Unions say that figure doesn’t reflect what many workers actually feel in their paychecks, especially as the company posts strong results.

Where service is expected to take the biggest hit

Even though the walkout is national, SNCF says the impact will be far lighter than some past strikes. The company is projecting normal service on TGV and Intercités routes, with disruptions mainly on regional and commuter lines.

The biggest trouble spot is the Paris region (Île-de-France), home to the RER network, think of it as a hybrid of commuter rail and subway lines that millions rely on to get to work. SNCF says theRER Dis expected to run at about50%service (one train out of two), while theRER Eshould run aroundtwo-thirdsof normal service. Another commuter route,Line R, faces similar reductions.

In Occitanie, a large region in southern France, some local lines are also expected to run less frequently. SNCF is urging riders to work from home if possible or delay trips.

Jean Castex’s balancing act at SNCF

SNCF’s CEO, Jean Castex, a former French prime minister who now runs the rail group, has tried to cool tensions with a mix of pay measures and public messaging aimed at reassuring riders.

In December, SNCF paid every employee a €400 bonus (about$440). Management has framed that and recent wage increases as evidence the company is keeping pace with inflation and rewarding workers.

Unions aren’t buying it. They argue that bonuses are temporary and don’t address long-term purchasing power, especially for workers who say schedules, staffing levels, and day-to-day conditions have become harder.

A smaller strike than last fall, so far

Compared with major rail disruptions in the fall, this strike appears less widely followed, based on SNCF’s early service forecasts. That could reflect fatigue after repeated walkouts, or the impact of management concessions designed to reduce participation.

But a lighter strike doesn’t mean the underlying conflict is fading. Pay remains the flashpoint, and unions are using the timing, aligned with the close of SNCF’s mandatory annual negotiations, to force the issue.

What happens next

The immediate question for riders is whether SNCF can deliver on its promise of near-normal high-speed service while containing commuter chaos around Paris. The bigger question is whether the company and unions can reach a wage deal that prevents more walkouts in 2026.

For SNCF, the stakes go beyond one day of disruptions: it needs to keep workers on board while protecting its finances and reliability in a country where rail is a backbone of daily life. For passengers, especially in the Paris region, the fear is simple: if these talks fail, the next strike may not be so limited.

[[EMBED_PLACEHOLDER_0]] Intérieur d’un train avec quelques passagers pendant la grève.

[[EMBED_PLACEHOLDER_1]] Travailleurs ferroviaires manifestant pour de meilleures conditions.

Key Takeaways The strike on January 13, 2026 has a limited impact on traffic.

Wage demands remain at the heart of the tensions.