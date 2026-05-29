France’s Late-May Heat Wave Keeps 11 Areas on High Alert as Paris Nears 95°F

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France is still sweating through an unusually early heat wave, and the worst of it is shifting toward the country’s interior and northeast.

On Saturday, the national weather service, Météo-France, kept 11 administrative areas known as “departments” under an orange heat alert, roughly comparable to a high-level advisory, warning of dangerous, persistent heat from central France up toward the northeast. Highs are expected to run about 90°F to 95°F in the hottest spots, with Paris flirting with 95°F.

Relief is expected to start pushing in from the Atlantic, cooling western France first. But forecasters say Saturday remains a key risk day, especially for older adults, people with chronic health conditions, and anyone stuck in dense cities where heat lingers long after sunset.

11 French “departments” remain under an orange heat alert

Météo-France’s message for Saturday is blunt: the heat episode isn’t over yet. While the number of areas under the orange alert has shrunk, down from 14 on Friday and a recent peak of 17, forecasters say the remaining zone still faces sustained heat, not just a quick afternoon spike.

That distinction matters. A day that tops out around 93°F but barely cools overnight can hit the body harder than a brief, higher peak. The longer the heat sticks around, the more dehydration and heat illness risks climb, especially in places where apartments, schools, and transit systems aren’t fully in “summer mode” yet.

Late-May heat like this is relatively rare in France, which makes it harder for people and institutions to adjust quickly. Many buildings aren’t designed for prolonged heat, and air conditioning is far less common than in much of the United States.

Paris could hit about 95°F as the hottest air targets the northeast

Forecasters expect the core of the heat Saturday to stretch from central France into the northeast, with widespread highs around 90°F to 95°F. For late May, that’s punishing, especially for residents who haven’t shifted into hot-weather routines like closing shutters during the day or hydrating aggressively.

Paris stands out. Forecasts call for about 93°F to 95°F, and the city’s dense layout can make it feel even hotter. Concrete and stone soak up heat during the day and release it at night, keeping temperatures elevated and sleep harder to come by.

Within the same city, conditions can vary block by block. Tree-lined streets and parks can feel dramatically cooler than sun-baked plazas and traffic-heavy corridors, an urban heat island effect familiar to anyone who’s felt the difference between Midtown Manhattan and Central Park on a hot day.

Cooling starts in the west, but Saturday remains the danger zone

The weather pattern is beginning to tilt in France’s favor. Cooler Atlantic air is expected to nibble away at the heat from the northwest and west, gradually lowering temperatures and allowing some areas to drop out of alert status.

But the improvement won’t be evenly distributed. While western regions start to breathe again, the center and northeast are expected to stay very hot through Saturday, with heat also lingering toward the Rhône Valley in southeastern France.

A broader, more noticeable cooldown is forecast for Sunday across much of the country. Even then, officials caution that lower daytime highs don’t instantly erase risk, buildings retain heat, bodies are already stressed, and some areas could remain above heat thresholds, particularly farther south.

Transit, schools, and hospitals feel the strain of an early-season heat wave

Heat waves don’t just make people uncomfortable, they stress infrastructure. In France, high temperatures can strain rail operations and onboard cooling systems, and authorities sometimes slow or adjust service as a precaution. That can mean longer waits on crowded platforms under direct sun.

Schools face a different problem: timing. In late May, many buildings and schedules aren’t yet adapted for extreme heat. Reports of temporary closures in parts of the southwest earlier in the week underscored how quickly classrooms can become unworkable when temperatures spike.

Health officials continue to emphasize basics: drink water, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest hours, and check on older neighbors and relatives. Emergency physicians warn that many heat-related collapses happen when people underestimate how long the heat will last, not when they simply feel hot for an hour.

Outdoor and physically demanding jobs, delivery work, construction, municipal maintenance, also become riskier when temperatures hover in the low-to-mid 90s for days. For workers without shade, breaks, or flexible hours, it’s more than discomfort; it’s a safety issue.

A Portugal record hints at the bigger European heat picture

France isn’t alone. Across western Europe, the same hot air mass has pushed temperatures into record territory for May. In Portugal, the town of Mora hit 104.5°F (40.3°C), a new national record for the month, topping the previous May high of 104°F set in 2001.

That number doesn’t describe France’s forecast, but it shows the scale of the heat across the region. And it raises a familiar question: how often will “rare for the season” become the new normal?

For France, the immediate challenge is tactical, getting through Saturday safely as the heat shifts geographically rather than blanketing the entire country at once. The longer-term test is whether cities, public services, and housing can adapt fast enough for a future where extreme heat arrives earlier and hits harder.

Key Takeaways On Saturday, 11 departments remain under an orange heat-wave alert, mainly from central to northeastern France.

Highs will often reach 32 to 35°C, with 34 to 35°C expected in Paris.

The cooldown moving in from the west is confirmed, with a clear drop forecast for Sunday.

The late-May heat wave is straining transportation, schools, and health services, especially in urban areas.

Portugal’s May record of 40.3°C highlights a region-wide hot spell.