Sahrawi Activist Naâma Asfari Ends 46-Day Hunger Strike in Morocco, Renewing Scrutiny of a High-Stakes Case

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Naâma Asfari, a Sahrawi activist imprisoned in Morocco, has ended a hunger strike that lasted 46 days, an extreme protest that raised urgent fears about his health and reignited international criticism of how Morocco handles politically charged cases tied to Western Sahara.

Africa Radio reported the strike’s end, but details remain scarce, including what, if anything, prompted Asfari to stop. Even so, a fast this long can push the body into dangerous territory, and the days immediately after resuming food can be as medically risky as the strike itself.

A 46-day fast that put his health on the line

In prison settings, hunger strikes are often a last resort, used when inmates and their supporters believe legal appeals and official complaints are going nowhere. Medical experts warn that after several weeks without normal nutrition, the risks can include heart rhythm problems, kidney damage, severe muscle loss, and a weakened immune system.

Now that Asfari has stopped, attention shifts to how he is being monitored. Refeeding after prolonged starvation must be gradual and closely supervised; restarting too quickly can trigger refeeding syndrome, a potentially life-threatening complication.

Why Asfari’s name is tied to Western Sahara’s most explosive flashpoint

Asfari’s case is closely linked to Gdeim Izik, a protest camp set up near Laayoune in 2010 before Moroccan authorities dismantled it. For Morocco, the camp became a major security and public-order crisis. For many Sahrawis, people native to Western Sahara who support self-determination, it remains a symbol of political and social protest.

The Western Sahara dispute is one of Africa’s longest-running territorial conflicts. Morocco controls most of the territory and considers it part of the kingdom; the Polisario Front, backed by Algeria, seeks independence. The issue periodically flares into diplomatic fights involving the United Nations and U.S. allies in Europe.

Human rights groups dispute the fairness of the prosecutions

Defendants connected to the Gdeim Izik case received heavy sentences in proceedings that drew years of criticism from human rights organizations. Concerns have centered on access to lawyers, allegations of mistreatment, and the reliability of statements used in court.

Asfari’s supporters have long said he denies the accusations against him. Moroccan authorities, meanwhile, have consistently argued the cases were handled under domestic law and reject claims that the judiciary is being used as a political weapon in Western Sahara-related prosecutions.

Morocco faces outside pressure, but rarely changes course

Rabat has defended its approach as a matter of national sovereignty and territorial integrity, core issues in Moroccan politics. But international watchdogs including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have repeatedly raised concerns over detention conditions and due-process protections in high-profile cases involving Sahrawi activists.

That scrutiny can carry diplomatic consequences even when it doesn’t alter court outcomes. European governments, U.N. mechanisms, and advocacy networks track emblematic cases like Asfari’s as signals of the broader political climate surrounding Western Sahara.

Family and lawyers push for independent medical oversight

After 46 days, Asfari’s family and legal team are expected to focus on medical transparency: weight, blood pressure, bloodwork, neurological status, and the exact refeeding protocol. In cases like this, families often seek an independent physician to verify the prisoner’s condition rather than relying solely on prison medical staff.

Whether Morocco allows outside medical review, and what information emerges in the coming days, could shape the next phase of a case that has long blurred the lines between criminal justice, human rights, and a territorial conflict that still reverberates far beyond Morocco’s borders.

[[EMBED_PLACEHOLDER_0]] Après 46 jours de jeûne, la reprise alimentaire nécessite une surveillance médicale progressive., © Image générée par IA / Ideogram

[[EMBED_PLACEHOLDER_1]] Le dossier Asfari reste suivi par des avocats et des organisations de défense des droits humains., © Image générée par IA / Ideogram

Key Takeaways Naâma Asfari ended his 46-day hunger strike.

His case remains tied to the Gdeim Izik convictions.

NGOs have been challenging the judicial safeguards for years.

Medical follow-up after resuming food intake becomes a priority.