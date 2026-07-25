Sahrawi Activist Naâma Asfari Ends 46-Day Hunger Strike in Morocco, Renewing Scrutiny of a High-Stakes Case

Naâma Asfari, a Sahrawi activist imprisoned in Morocco, has ended a hunger strike that lasted 46 days, an extreme protest that raised urgent fears about his health and reignited international criticism of how Morocco handles politically charged cases tied to Western Sahara.
Africa Radio reported the strike’s end, but details remain scarce, including what, if anything, prompted Asfari to stop. Even so, a fast this long can push the body into dangerous territory, and the days immediately after resuming food can be as medically risky as the strike itself.
A 46-day fast that put his health on the line
In prison settings, hunger strikes are often a last resort, used when inmates and their supporters believe legal appeals and official complaints are going nowhere. Medical experts warn that after several weeks without normal nutrition, the risks can include heart rhythm problems, kidney damage, severe muscle loss, and a weakened immune system.
Now that Asfari has stopped, attention shifts to how he is being monitored. Refeeding after prolonged starvation must be gradual and closely supervised; restarting too quickly can trigger refeeding syndrome, a potentially life-threatening complication.
Why Asfari’s name is tied to Western Sahara’s most explosive flashpoint
Asfari’s case is closely linked to Gdeim Izik, a protest camp set up near Laayoune in 2010 before Moroccan authorities dismantled it. For Morocco, the camp became a major security and public-order crisis. For many Sahrawis, people native to Western Sahara who support self-determination, it remains a symbol of political and social protest.
The Western Sahara dispute is one of Africa’s longest-running territorial conflicts. Morocco controls most of the territory and considers it part of the kingdom; the Polisario Front, backed by Algeria, seeks independence. The issue periodically flares into diplomatic fights involving the United Nations and U.S. allies in Europe.
Human rights groups dispute the fairness of the prosecutions
Defendants connected to the Gdeim Izik case received heavy sentences in proceedings that drew years of criticism from human rights organizations. Concerns have centered on access to lawyers, allegations of mistreatment, and the reliability of statements used in court.
Asfari’s supporters have long said he denies the accusations against him. Moroccan authorities, meanwhile, have consistently argued the cases were handled under domestic law and reject claims that the judiciary is being used as a political weapon in Western Sahara-related prosecutions.
Morocco faces outside pressure, but rarely changes course
Rabat has defended its approach as a matter of national sovereignty and territorial integrity, core issues in Moroccan politics. But international watchdogs including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have repeatedly raised concerns over detention conditions and due-process protections in high-profile cases involving Sahrawi activists.
That scrutiny can carry diplomatic consequences even when it doesn’t alter court outcomes. European governments, U.N. mechanisms, and advocacy networks track emblematic cases like Asfari’s as signals of the broader political climate surrounding Western Sahara.
Family and lawyers push for independent medical oversight
After 46 days, Asfari’s family and legal team are expected to focus on medical transparency: weight, blood pressure, bloodwork, neurological status, and the exact refeeding protocol. In cases like this, families often seek an independent physician to verify the prisoner’s condition rather than relying solely on prison medical staff.
Whether Morocco allows outside medical review, and what information emerges in the coming days, could shape the next phase of a case that has long blurred the lines between criminal justice, human rights, and a territorial conflict that still reverberates far beyond Morocco’s borders.
Key Takeaways
- Naâma Asfari ended his 46-day hunger strike.
- His case remains tied to the Gdeim Izik convictions.
- NGOs have been challenging the judicial safeguards for years.
- Medical follow-up after resuming food intake becomes a priority.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Naâma Asfari?
Naâma Asfari is a Sahrawi activist linked to the Gdeim Izik case. For several years, he has been supported and monitored by relatives, lawyers, and human rights organizations.
How long did his hunger strike last?
According to Africa Radio, Naâma Asfari ended a hunger strike that lasted 46 days. A strike of that length requires a cautious refeeding process and close medical supervision.
Why does the Gdeim Izik case remain sensitive?
The Gdeim Izik case is tied to the Western Sahara conflict, the convictions of Sahrawi activists, and criticism from NGOs regarding judicial procedures and detention conditions.
What are the key issues after ending the fast?
The main issues involve the activist’s health, the refeeding protocol, access to family members, and the possibility of independent medical monitoring requested by his supporters.
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