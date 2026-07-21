Report: Secret OpenAI Mega Data Center Deal in Germany, Backed by French Nuclear Power, Has Collapsed

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A behind-the-scenes effort to land a massive OpenAI-linked data center in Germany, one that would have leaned in part on electricity tied to France’s nuclear fleet, now appears to be dead.

French business outlet BFM reports the project was quietly negotiated with the involvement of Friedrich Merz, the center-right German politician who leads the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and is a major power broker in Berlin. No full public details were ever released on the proposed site, the investment size, or how much power the facility would have locked in.

The episode underscores a reality that’s becoming impossible to ignore on both sides of the Atlantic: the AI boom isn’t just about software. It’s about land, permits, transmission lines, and who can guarantee huge amounts of reliable electricity at a predictable price.

A giant AI data center, quietly pitched, politically loaded

According to BFM, the plan centered on a very large data center in Germany designed to support the rapid growth of AI services. Facilities built for training and running models pack in thousands of specialized chips and require far more electricity and cooling than traditional enterprise server farms.

OpenAI’s name alone raises the stakes. The company behind ChatGPT has become a symbol of U.S. dominance in generative AI, and any major European buildout would carry industrial and geopolitical weight, especially as European governments push to keep more computing capacity and sensitive data within the EU.

BFM says Merz helped steer discussions discreetly, part of a broader push to make Germany more attractive to top-tier tech investment. For Germany, hosting a marquee American AI player would have been a loud signal that the country wants to be more than Europe’s manufacturing powerhouse, known for cars, chemicals, and machine tools, and intends to compete for the infrastructure that powers the next economy.

Why French nuclear power was part of the pitch

The most politically sensitive detail involves energy. BFM reports the German site would have been supplied, at least in part, by electricity associated with France’s nuclear generation, an awkward twist given Germany’s decision to shut down its own nuclear plants.

For AI data centers, “clean” matters, but “constant” matters more. Operators want steady baseload power, long-term contracts, and confidence that the grid can handle heavy demand without delays or surprises. France, unlike Germany, still runs one of the world’s largest nuclear fleets, and its output flows through Europe’s interconnected power market.

That creates a paradox: Germany can effectively tap nuclear-generated electricity through cross-border markets while maintaining a domestic political stance against nuclear power. A high-profile deal explicitly tied to French nuclear supply could have triggered backlash, especially if local communities worried about grid strain, water use for cooling, or rising power prices.

What the reported collapse says about Germany’s AI ambitions

If BFM’s reporting holds, the project’s abandonment is a setback for Germany’s bid to attract the biggest names in AI infrastructure. The country has deep engineering talent and a central position in Europe’s economy, but AI data centers come with brutal requirements: fast grid connections, clear regulatory timelines, abundant fiber capacity, and energy prices investors can stomach.

Electricity costs have become a recurring political and economic flashpoint in Germany, where industry groups warn that high power prices threaten competitiveness. For an AI data center, energy isn’t just another line item, it’s the business model.

The loss also carries diplomatic weight. A major OpenAI-linked footprint in Germany would have tightened ties between Berlin and a key U.S. AI player at a moment when European leaders are trying to reduce reliance on infrastructure outside the EU. In practice, “digital sovereignty” now includes access to chips, cloud platforms, computing capacity, and the power plants that keep them running.

Europe’s bigger fight: AI sovereignty meets grid reality

Beyond Germany, the reported collapse will get attention in Brussels. The European Commission has been increasingly focused on how hyperscale and AI-focused data centers affect energy systems, local resources, and data security, especially as the EU tries to attract investment without destabilizing already-stressed grids.

For local officials, these projects can look like a mixed bargain: big construction spending and potentially meaningful tax revenue, but relatively limited long-term job creation compared with the size of the investment. And the environmental questions, water for cooling, land use, and pressure on transmission infrastructure, can quickly turn into political fights.

The bottom line is that the AI race is being decided as much by substations and permitting offices as by breakthroughs in model design. Wherever OpenAI and its rivals build next in Europe, the winners won’t just offer incentives, they’ll offer megawatts, fast timelines, and a grid that can take the hit.