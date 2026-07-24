Nokia Says AI and Cloud Orders Are Picking Up, A Key Signal the Network Market Wanted

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Nokia is seeing a surge of new orders tied to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure, a sign that the long-hyped AI boom is finally translating into real network contracts.

The Finnish telecom equipment maker, best known in the U.S. for its role in 5G and carrier networks, told French business dailyLes Echosthat commercial momentum is building as data centers expand and companies scramble to move more data, faster, and more securely. For investors and customers, the message is simple: talk is cheap; deliverable contracts are what matter now.

AI is changing what customers buy from telecom suppliers

Nokia’s order growth in AI- and cloud-related projects reflects a broader shift in the telecom gear market. Big customers aren’t just shopping for standalone routers or antennas anymore. They want end-to-end infrastructure that can shuttle massive volumes of data between data centers, enterprise networks, and application platforms.

That plays to vendors that can bundle hardware, software, and network management tools into one package. In practice, it means the winners aren’t just the companies with the fastest boxes, but the ones that can integrate, automate, and support complex deployments at scale.

Nokia also stressed a reality Wall Street watches closely: orders don’t equal immediate revenue. Many cloud and enterprise network deals roll out over multiple quarters, with phased deliveries, testing periods, and optional expansions. In a sector known for uneven spending cycles, a stronger order book can be as important as a single quarter’s sales number.

Generative AI is also reshaping demand. Power-hungry models require rapid data movement between servers, remote sites, and end users. That pushes customers, banks, manufacturers, health systems, government agencies, and major IT service providers, to demand networks that are more predictable, more secure, and better able to handle sudden spikes in traffic.

For Nokia, it’s also a chance to broaden its identity beyond mobile networks. The company sells IP routing, optical networking, cloud-native tools, and automation software, areas that could drive future growth if it can execute consistently.

Data centers are driving a new wave of optical and IP network spending

The most visible engine behind this demand is the rapid buildout of data centers. Generative AI, workplace collaboration tools, and enterprise cloud services all depend on fast connections between computing sites, turning optical networks and IP routing into strategic infrastructure.

Data center operators aren’t just buying raw capacity. They weigh power consumption, equipment density, performance stability, and how easy the gear is to maintain. More efficient networking equipment can ease cooling demands and reduce day-to-day operating headaches, an engineering advantage that quickly becomes a purchasing argument.

Latency, the time it takes data to travel across a network, has become a make-or-break metric. Real-time AI assistants, live video analytics, and connected industrial systems can’t tolerate delays. That’s why spending on long-haul fiber links, metro-area networks, and core routers is rising: it’s the plumbing that keeps AI services responsive.

The market remains fiercely competitive. Large buyers often test multiple suppliers before committing, and a win at one major data center operator can become a reference point for other bids, especially for customers running facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia. Nokia’s reported order strength suggests it’s winning on specific technical criteria, though profitability will depend on delivery schedules, volumes, and customization.

Telecom carriers want automation, and enterprises want private networks

Traditional telecom carriers still matter to Nokia, but their priorities are shifting. After multiple waves of mobile network spending, many carriers are focused on squeezing more value from what they’ve already built, automating operations and selling new services to business customers.

That shift favors integrated platforms over commodity hardware, with real-time tools for traffic management, security, and quality-of-service controls. In other words: fewer one-off boxes, more software-driven systems that can run networks with less manual intervention.

Private wireless networks are also becoming a bigger growth lane. Factories, ports, mines, airports, hospitals, and logistics hubs increasingly want dedicated connectivity that’s reliable and insulated from congested public networks. These projects are smaller than nationwide rollouts, but they can carry better margins because they often include services like design, integration, and ongoing support.

Edge computing fits into the same trend. Instead of sending every bit of data back to a centralized cloud, companies process some information closer to machines or users, cutting delays and reducing long-distance data traffic. For Nokia, that can mean bundled sales across networking gear, orchestration software, and professional services, though each deployment comes with its own technical and regulatory constraints.

Nokia faces Ericsson, Huawei, and Cisco in a high-stakes fight for cloud networking

Stronger orders don’t erase the competitive pressure. Nokia is battling Sweden’s Ericsson, China’s Huawei, and U.S.-based Cisco, along with a growing field of cloud networking specialists. Large multinational customers use that rivalry to demand lower prices, tighter delivery timelines, and more flexible upgrade paths.

Margins are the key question. AI and cloud deals can be huge, but profitability depends on component costs, how much service is bundled in, and how aggressive vendors get to win the business. Investors are likely to scrutinize contract quality, not just size, especially because software-heavy revenue is typically more profitable than pure hardware.

Supply chains remain another pressure point. Advanced networking systems rely on specialized components that can be delayed by manufacturing constraints or complicated by geopolitics. Nokia also has to navigate “digital sovereignty” expectations, particularly in Europe, where governments and major companies increasingly treat cloud and AI infrastructure as strategic assets.

The next test is execution: turning order momentum into on-time deliveries and satisfied customers. The AI-driven network buildout is rewarding suppliers with strong technology, but it won’t protect companies that move too slowly.

[[EMBED_PLACEHOLDER_0]] Les data centers accroissent leurs besoins en capacité réseau et en liaisons optiques., © Image générée par IA / Ideogram

[[EMBED_PLACEHOLDER_1]] Les réseaux privés intéressent les industriels qui veulent sécuriser leurs usages critiques., © Image générée par IA / Ideogram

Key Takeaways Nokia is benefiting from increased demand in AI and cloud.

Data centers are driving purchases of optical networking and IP routing.

Private enterprise networks are becoming a new growth driver.

Profitability will depend on the quality of contracts and deliveries.