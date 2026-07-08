French “Green Bank” Green-Got Teams With Fast-Charger Electra to Offer a Free Year of Membership

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Two French clean-tech brands are betting that cheaper, simpler charging will nudge more drivers into electric cars.

Green-Got, a sustainability-focused banking app, and Electra, a fast-charging network, are promoting a deal that gives drivers 12 months of Electra’s subscription plan at no cost. The offer, circulating in France as of July 8, 2026, highlights how EV charging perks are increasingly being bundled into financial products, aimed at shaving off some of the friction and fees that come with public charging.

A bank app and a charging network chase the same EV drivers

The partnership targets a familiar pain point for EV owners: public charging can be confusing, inconsistent, and expensive, especially for long road trips, work travel, or households that can’t install a home charger.

Green-Got has built its brand as a “green” alternative to traditional banks, pitching customers on climate-friendly spending and savings. By tying in an EV-charging benefit, the company is trying to make its environmental pitch feel more tangible: not just where your money sits, but how you move day to day.

Electra, meanwhile, has been expanding fast-charging stations across urban and suburban France. The company caters to drivers who want quick top-ups during planned stops, and the Green-Got tie-in could put Electra in front of customers already primed to care about emissions, and more likely to drive an EV or plug-in hybrid.

The timing makes sense. France’s EV market has been growing, but the same barriers keep showing up: high sticker prices, uneven charger availability, wait times, and pricing that can feel like a math problem. A free subscription won’t solve all of that, but it can lower the cost of getting started.

What “12 months free” actually covers, and what it doesn’t

The headline perk is straightforward: 12 months of Electra’s subscription plan is free. But that’s not the same thing as free charging.

Subscriptions in the charging world typically unlock discounted rates, app features, or a smoother user experience. Drivers still usually pay for the electricity they consume, and sometimes additional fees, like penalties for staying parked after charging ends.

How much money a driver actually saves depends on the fine print and on real-world habits: how often they use Electra stations, how much energy they pull each month, and whether Electra locations are convenient for their routes.

Someone who charges mostly at home will likely see limited value. But for apartment dwellers without dedicated parking, or for people who rack up miles for work, a subscription can matter more, especially if it reduces per-session costs on fast chargers.

Green-Got’s bigger play: turning banking into an everyday climate “bundle”

For Green-Got, the offer is also a credibility move. Climate-minded financial brands are often challenged to prove they’re delivering practical benefits, not just marketing.

Bundling mobility perks into a banking product fits a broader trend seen across fintech: apps trying to become hubs for multiple services, from insurance to energy to transportation. The goal is simple, give customers more reasons to open the app and stick around.

EV charging is a particularly powerful add-on because it sits at the intersection of household budgets, public infrastructure, and shifting driving habits. As more French drivers consider going electric, charging networks like Electra need to win over people beyond early adopters who already know the ropes.

Drivers should check eligibility, coverage, and post-promo costs

Before signing up, drivers will want to confirm who qualifies. Deals like this are often limited to new customers, tied to specific account types, or restricted by activation windows. The start date of the free period, cancellation rules, and what happens to pricing after the 12 months are key details.

Geography matters just as much. A charging network can look impressive on a national map but still be inconvenient if stations aren’t near home, work, or regular travel corridors, especially outside major metro areas.

And the per-session price still has to compete. Charging rates can vary by operator, charger speed, time of day, and location. A free subscription is only a real win if the electricity price you pay at the plug remains competitive with other networks on the same routes.

Finally, customer support can make or break the experience. When a charger is down, a payment fails, or a session is billed incorrectly, drivers want fast answers, particularly on the road. That’s where this partnership will be judged: not just on the promise of “free,” but on whether charging is actually easy, transparent, and reliable.