French Building Supplier Cuts Fuel Use With Telematics, And Says It’s Just Getting Started

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A French construction materials distributor says it’s already shaving fuel costs after wiring up its fleet with telematics, turning what used to be gut-feel dispatching into a data-driven operation.

Tanguy Matériaux, based in western France, equipped 135 vehicles with Webfleet tracking technology and Katalii’s transport management tool, PILOT’ING, in a rollout that took less than five months between late 2024 and early 2025. The company can now locate every vehicle, monitor jobs in real time, and make operational calls using live, standardized data.

CEO Hervé Tanguy described the shift as a culture change: fewer estimates, more hard numbers.

From “reactive” to “proactive” fleet management

The tech upgrade wasn’t just about installing boxes in trucks. Katalii, an operations and training arm of France’s Groupe Berto logistics company, paired the deployment with an eco-driving program aimed at changing day-to-day behavior behind the wheel.

That program included an initial audit and an eco-driving charter, ongoing analysis of vehicle data, one-on-one coaching for drivers and dispatch staff, performance tracking over time, and an internal eco-driving challenge designed to keep the improvements from fading after the first few weeks.

Thomas Guillet, the group’s logistics and transport director, said telematics gave managers clear indicators to coach drivers and measure progress, moving the company from reacting to problems after the fact to preventing them with early warning signals.

Fuel savings show up early

Tanguy Matériaux reports its fuel consumption dropped 4% to 5% even before launching the eco-driving challenge. The company’s next target: 7% to 8% savings.

The system also tightened oversight of the habits that quietly burn fuel, idling time, harsh driving events, and how often drivers rely on engine braking. For a fleet that likely racks up heavy stop-and-go miles delivering building supplies, those small behaviors can add up fast.

Logistics gets tighter, and more automated

Beyond fuel, the company says the tools improved day-to-day logistics control. Remote downloads of driver activity data help with compliance around driving and rest-time rules, Europe’s version of the hours-of-service framework U.S. truckers follow.

Managers also receive real-time maintenance alerts, and the combination of geolocation and PILOT’ING is being used to reduce loading and unloading delays.

The data has already pushed the company to reorganize parts of certain sites to run more efficiently. Next on the roadmap: more automation using geofencing, virtual perimeters that can trigger alerts or workflow steps when a vehicle enters or leaves a location.

Why the “human” piece mattered

Project lead Grégory Moll at Katalii said the results depend on more than software: technology, data analysis, and hands-on support have to work together to lock in better habits over the long term.

That theme, shared data, shared decisions, also shows up internally. By centralizing fleet information, Tanguy Matériaux says different departments now work from the same set of facts, reducing disagreements driven by inconsistent reporting.

Who’s behind the tools

Webfleet is Bridgestone’s global fleet management platform, used by more than 50,000 companies to track vehicles, improve safety, support regulatory compliance, and optimize operations through data analytics.

Katalii, a brand within Groupe Berto, sells a three-part approach to transport performance: auditing transport plans, training teams (including eco-driving), and providing digital tools that let companies manage operations using field data.