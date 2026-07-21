France’s Natural Gas Price Drops Aug. 1, Here’s What It Could Mean for Household Bills

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French households will get a small break on natural gas starting Aug. 1, 2026, with the per‑kilowatt-hour energy price moving lower, according to figures published by Selectra, a widely used French energy comparison site.

The catch: how much anyone actually saves depends less on the headline rate and more on how much gas they burn, what contract they signed, and where they live, because taxes, fixed monthly fees, and local network charges can outweigh a modest dip in the usage price.

For Americans, think of this like a utility announcing a cheaper “supply” rate while the delivery charges and fees still make up a big chunk of the bill.

New benchmark rates: about 9 cents/kWh for heating

Selectra says the indicative gas energy price on Aug. 1 will be€0.0796 per kWhfor homes that use gas primarily for heating, about$0.09 per kWhat a rough €1 ≈ $1.10 conversion. For cooking and hot water, the indicative rate is€0.1028 per kWh, or about$0.11 per kWh.

Those numbers reflect only the “energy” portion of the bill, the variable part tied to consumption. French customers still pay a fixed subscription charge plus taxes and pipeline/network fees, and those can vary by provider and location.

The timing also matters. In August, most households aren’t running heat, so the immediate savings will show up mainly in hot water and cooking. The bigger impact, if prices stay lower, would come during the winter heating season.

What the drop could mean over a year

Selectra uses a common reference household, one that heats, cooks, and makes hot water with gas, at12,000 kWh per year. At that usage level, every€0.001change per kWh equals roughly€12a year (about$13), before any changes to fixed fees or taxes.

For smaller users, say an apartment using gas mostly for hot water and cooking at4,000 kWh per year, the savings are typically less noticeable because the fixed monthly subscription can dominate the total bill.

And if you’re on a monthly budget plan, don’t expect your bank draft to drop right away. Many French utilities keep monthly payments steady until a later “true-up,” then adjust based on actual meter readings.

Why two neighbors can pay different prices

Even with the same consumption, two households can end up with different bills. Contracts can be fixed-price, indexed to a benchmark, or temporarily discounted. Local network charges and taxes also vary, and providers bundle different options and services.

Home efficiency can erase savings fast. A poorly insulated house kept around68–70°Fin winter can chew through enough extra gas to swamp a small per‑kWh reduction. Better insulation, a tuned boiler, and thermostatic radiator valves make price drops more likely to translate into real savings.

The French regulator’s “reference price” still sets the yardstick

France no longer has regulated retail gas tariffs for households. Instead, the national energy regulator,CRE(Commission de régulation de l’énergie), roughly comparable to a federal-level utility watchdog, publishes a monthlyreference pricethat consumers use to compare offers.

It’s not a mandated rate. It’s a benchmark. Providers can price above or below it, offer indexed plans that move with the market, or sell fixed-price deals that trade flexibility for predictability.

That’s why Selectra’s numbers are best treated as a signal, not a guarantee. The only way to know what you’ll pay is to check your contract’s kWh price, how long it’s valid, how revisions work, and what the subscription fee and add-ons cost.

Providers are likely to compete ahead of Aug. 1

With the Aug. 1 change approaching, suppliers and comparison sites are expected to push new deals. In France, switching gas providers is generally free for households and doesn’t require a technician visit or service interruption, your new provider handles the cancellation with the old one.

But the cheapest advertised kWh rate isn’t always the best deal. Indexed plans can fall when markets soften, and jump when they tighten. Fixed-price plans offer stability but can look expensive if prices keep sliding.

For households that rely on gas heat, the August dip could be a good moment to pull out the latest bill, check annual usage in kWh, and run a true apples-to-apples comparison, because the real savings live in the total annual cost, not the headline rate.