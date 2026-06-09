France’s National Rail Strike Set for Dec. 2: Check Your Train Now as Cancellations Loom

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France’s state-backed rail operator, SNCF, is bracing for major disruption on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, as a nationwide, multi-union strike threatens to wipe out trains across the country.

The walkout targets everything from high-speed TGV service to regional TER trains and Paris-area commuter lines, France’s rough equivalent of Amtrak plus a sprawling network of commuter rail. SNCF says it will try to keep most long-distance trains running, but riders should expect cancellations, last-minute schedule changes, and packed platforms.

A broad union front is driving the shutdown

The strike is backed by several of France’s major labor groups, including the CGT (a powerful left-leaning union federation), along with FSU and Solidaires. Organizers are aiming for a high-impact day by mobilizing workers in key roles, train drivers, conductors, and onboard managers, positions that are difficult to replace on short notice.

Early estimates cited in French reporting suggest participation could be especially heavy among onboard supervisors, with roughly 60% expected to join the strike. That kind of turnout typically translates into fewer trains, longer gaps between departures, and cascading delays as remaining staff try to keep a bare-bones schedule moving.

High-speed TGV and budget OUIGO: SNCF aims to keep most running

On long-distance routes, SNCF says it plans to concentrate resources on the busiest corridors, especially service linking Paris with major hubs such as Lyon, Marseille, Lille, and Bordeaux. The company’s target: operate about 80% of scheduled TGV INOUI and OUIGO trains overall, though performance will vary by route.

For travelers, that likely means the core trunk lines have the best odds, while early-morning and late-evening departures are more vulnerable. Some OUIGO trips may be reworked, fewer direct runs and more itineraries that require connections, which can add time and uncertainty.

SNCF is also expected to loosen exchange rules during the strike period, making it easier for passengers to rebook without paying extra fees.

What SNCF is signaling for high-speed service:

Projected TGV service: roughly 70% to 90% depending on the corridor

roughly 70% to 90% depending on the corridor

Most changes: early and late departures

early and late departures

Rebooking/refunds: expanded flexibility during the strike window

expanded flexibility during the strike window Regional and Paris commuter trains could take the hardest hit Regional TER trains and Transilien commuter rail around Paris are expected to see sharper cuts, because those networks depend heavily on staffing at every step. In some areas, officials are warning that as many as one in two trains could be canceled; other regions may hold closer to three out of four trains if staffing allows. For riders in the Paris region, where Transilien lines feed into the capital much like New York’s Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road or Chicago’s Metra, the biggest pinch will likely come during rush hour. Smaller towns and rural stops could see minimal service or none at all, forcing commuters and students to scramble for buses, carpools, or long drives. SNCF typically posts final next-day regional schedules the evening before travel, and passengers are being urged to check repeatedly as updates roll in. How regions plan to patch holes: buses, coordination, and priority routes To keep some mobility options alive, local authorities and operators may deploy replacement buses on select routes and prioritize service tied to school transportation or medical access, especially in rural areas. But those workarounds can be limited, buses don’t match rail capacity, and travel times can balloon. Behind the scenes, SNCF relies on constant coordination between local dispatch teams and its centralized operations in Paris. That can reduce chaos, but it doesn’t eliminate uncertainty for riders who may not know until late evening, or early morning, whether their train will run. When service could normalize, and why Dec. 3 may still be messy SNCF expects to restart suspended service quickly once the strike ends, using standby staff to bring lines back online. Even so, residual delays are likely the next morning, particularly on long-distance routes, as trains and crews cycle back into position. How fast France’s rail network fully stabilizes will depend on how many workers stay out through the end of the action. What travelers should do right now If you’re traveling in France on or around Dec. 2, SNCF’s message is simple: verify your specific train before you leave home. The operator is directing passengers to its official digital channels for real-time status, and it’s encouraging people who can to shift plans, work remotely, carpool, or use intercity buses, rather than gamble on a tight connection. SNCF says it will offer special strike measures, including no-fee exchanges, full refunds for canceled trains, and expanded customer support through its app and call centers. That can soften the blow, but it won’t prevent crowded stations and longer trips for many riders. Check schedules daily: SNCF Connect and Oui.sncf

SNCF Connect and Oui.sncf

Turn on alerts: SMS/email notifications for account holders

SMS/email notifications for account holders

Track disruptions live: mobile app updates across lines

mobile app updates across lines

If you must postpone:request a voucher or refund depending on your ticket

Common questions: cancellations, refunds, and alternatives

Which high-speed trains are most likely to be canceled?

Cancellations tend to hit secondary routes and the first and last departures of the day. Major trunk lines usually get priority, but staffing levels can force last-minute changes. The most reliable way to know is to check official SNCF platforms the night before.

How do refunds work if your train is canceled?

SNCF generally allows passengers to request a refund through their online account or the mobile app. In some cases, the company may offer a travel credit valid for up to a year, typically exchangeable without fees.

Will any TER and Transilien service be guaranteed?

Some priority routes may be maintained, especially service tied to school transportation or medical needs, and replacement buses may be added where possible. Frequency, can drop sharply.

What if there’s no train option at all?

Depending on the route, SNCF and local authorities may arrange substitute buses or point travelers toward carpools and short-term rentals. If no workable alternative is offered, passengers can usually seek compensation under the strike policy for affected tickets.

Ligne Circulation assurée (%) Principale difficulté TER Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 55 Suppression en soirée Transilien Ligne H 80 Retards fréquents TER Grand Est 65 Correspondances réduites