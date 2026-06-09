France braces for major rail shutdown Sept. 18 as SNCF unions call nationwide strike

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France’s state-run rail network is heading for a rough Thursday.

Unions representing workers at SNCF, the national rail operator that runs everything from high-speed TGV trains to Paris-area commuter lines, are calling a broad strike for Sept. 18, 2025. The walkout is expected to slash service across the country, with disruptions likely starting Wednesday night as crews begin to stand down.

The strike is part of a wider day of protests aimed at the French government’s latest budget choices, and it could ripple beyond trains into other public-facing services, including schools and pharmacies.

What’s happening, and why it matters

French unions have framed the Sept. 18 action as a high-stakes push to defend public services and challenge budget priorities they say threaten jobs, working conditions, and long-term funding. In France, where organized labor can still bring major infrastructure to a halt, a coordinated strike at SNCF is one of the fastest ways to put pressure on the government.

For American readers: SNCF is closer to a combined Amtrak + regional commuter rail system, but with far higher ridership and a much bigger role in daily life. When SNCF slows down, the country feels it immediately, especially in and around Paris.

Which trains are expected to be hit hardest

SNCF and union leaders haven’t published a single nationwide “shutdown map,” but the expectation is significant reductions across most categories of service: TGV high-speed trains, TER regional trains, Intercités long-distance routes, and Transilien commuter lines serving the Paris region.

In Île-de-France, the greater Paris area, commuter rail is expected to take a major hit. That includes Transilien lines and some RER services (the hybrid commuter/subway network that functions a bit like a cross between New York’s commuter rail and a regional rapid-transit system). Riders should expect the tightest bottlenecks around rush hour and at major hubs.

On high-speed and international routes, SNCF typically rolls out special guidance for passengers, often including options to rebook or change tickets without fees, to keep stations and call centers from being overwhelmed.

A rare show of unity among SNCF unions

The strike call is backed by most of SNCF’s representative unions, a level of coordination that can translate into deeper service cuts. The Sept. 18 action also follows an earlier national mobilization on Sept. 10 that targeted the broader public sector, signaling a month of escalating labor pressure.

Union demands vary by organization, but the core themes are consistent: protecting jobs, preserving benefits and work rules, and opposing budget measures they argue would weaken public services. Organizers have also been building momentum through workplace meetings and coordinated local actions since early September.

More than trains: schools and pharmacies also in the mix

While rail disruptions will be the most visible impact, the broader mobilization is expected to touch other sectors. Reports in French media indicate potential interruptions in schools and pharmacies, alongside participation from teachers, hospital staff, rail workers, and administrative employees.

Local governments and agencies are preparing contingency plans, including minimum staffing in some schools, an approach France often uses to keep essential services running during major strikes.

How travelers can prepare, starting Wednesday night

French officials and local authorities are urging people to adjust plans early: work from home if possible, shift nonessential trips, and look for alternatives such as carpooling. Some cities may boost bus service or lean on tram networks, but those systems can’t fully absorb the volume that normally moves by rail.

SNCF is expected to increase real-time service alerts through its apps and station updates. Travelers with tickets, especially for long-distance routes, should check train status before heading to the station and be ready to rebook.

What comes next

As of now, unions haven’t announced whether the strike will extend beyond Sept. 18. But organizers have left the door open to additional actions if talks with the government don’t move.

Either way, the strike is shaping up as an early test of how much political leverage France’s unions can still exert in a tense economic moment, and how quickly the government can contain disruption when the country’s transportation backbone becomes the battleground.