Renault’s Electric Master Van Adds a 3.5 kW Power Outlet and V2G, A Big Play for Jobsite Pros

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Renault is turning its electric Master cargo van into more than a delivery box on wheels. The French automaker is rolling out a revamped version with a new battery, a built-in 3.5 kW onboard power outlet, and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capability, features aimed squarely at contractors and fleet operators who need dependable range and usable electricity at the worksite.

The details were first reported by French EV outlet Automobile Propre, and while Renault hasn’t yet published the full technical spec sheet, the message is clear: this update is designed for working vehicles that can’t afford downtime, surprise charging stops, or unpredictable performance when loaded down.

A new battery, but the numbers that matter still aren’t public

The headline upgrade is what Renault calls an “all-new” battery for the electric Master. For commercial vans, battery performance isn’t a bragging-rights metric, it’s the difference between finishing a route and scrambling for a charger mid-shift.

Fleet managers care less about optimistic lab range and more about what happens with real payload, stop-and-go city driving, and HVAC running full blast, heat in winter, A/C in summer. A battery that holds up under frequent fast charging and heavy daily use can change how a business schedules drivers, routes, and depot charging.

What’s missing so far are the specifics American buyers would expect up front: usable capacity, battery chemistry, charging speed, cold-weather performance, and warranty terms. Those numbers will determine whether this is a meaningful leap or just a modest refresh.

A built-in 3.5 kW outlet turns the van into a rolling power source

The most immediately practical addition may be the integrated 3.5 kW (3,500-watt) power outlet. In plain terms, it lets the van supply electricity for tools and equipment, think jobsite lighting, chargers for cordless tool batteries, a small compressor, or laptops and networking gear, without dragging along a gas generator.

For mobile tradespeople working in places with limited access to power, that’s a real productivity boost. It also cuts noise and local exhaust, an increasingly big deal for urban work zones and indoor-adjacent jobs where generators are a headache.

The tradeoff, is energy. Pulling power from the traction battery can reduce driving range, so the real-world value will depend on how efficiently the system manages draw and how much capacity the new battery actually adds.

V2G could let fleets sell power back, if the infrastructure is there

Renault is also adding V2G, short for vehicle-to-grid. That means the van can send electricity back to a building, or potentially the grid, when it’s parked and plugged into compatible bidirectional charging equipment.

For a business with a depot where vehicles sit for hours, V2G can turn a fleet into a controllable energy asset: charge when electricity is cheaper, then discharge some power when demand (and prices) spike. In the U.S., that’s similar to the promise utilities and automakers have been pitching around bidirectional charging for homes and fleets, but it only works where hardware, utility rules, and contracts line up.

Companies will also want straight answers on battery wear, warranty coverage, and what kind of revenue, or savings, V2G can realistically generate. Without bidirectional chargers and clear utility programs, the feature risks being more brochure than benefit.

Renault faces a crowded electric van field led by Ford and Stellantis

The electric commercial van market is getting tougher. Ford’s E-Transit has become a major benchmark for fleets, and Stellantis (parent company of Ram) is pushing electric options across its global van lineup, alongside heavy hitters like Mercedes-Benz.

That competition is forcing automakers to sell an ecosystem, not just a vehicle: telematics, charge management tools, predictable maintenance, and financing that makes the total cost of ownership pencil out. Renault’s upgrades, more usable energy, onboard power, and V2G, are aimed at that exact calculation.

The next step is independent testing that shows how the updated Master performs when it’s doing what vans actually do: hauling weight, idling between stops, running tools, and charging on tight schedules. If the numbers back up the pitch, Renault’s electric Master could look less like a niche EV and more like a serious work platform.