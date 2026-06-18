France’s National Rail Operator Cancels 71 Long-Distance Trains to Avoid AC Breakdowns in Extreme Heat

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France’s state-owned rail company is pulling 71 long-distance Intercités trains off the schedule through Monday, not because of a strike or a derailment, but because the air-conditioning might not survive the heat.

With temperatures pushing about 100°F (around 38°C) in parts of the country, SNCF says it would rather cancel service than risk a train stalling on the tracks with hundreds of passengers trapped inside a sweltering car. For riders, the result is immediate: departures vanish from station boards, connections collapse, and rebooking turns into a scramble on routes that don’t run nearly as often as France’s high-speed TGV network.

Why SNCF is canceling trains instead of gambling on the AC

The cancellations target Intercités service, France’s conventional, long-distance trains that connect major cities and mid-size regions, closer to Amtrak’s long-haul routes than to a subway-style system. SNCF’s logic is blunt: better to cut a train preemptively than to send it out and risk it overheating, breaking down, and triggering a safety incident.

One operations manager, speaking anonymously, summed it up this way: canceling a train is painful, but it’s less dangerous than ending up stopped in open country with roughly 300 passengers onboard and no working cooling system.

SNCF is framing the move as a safety decision, not just a comfort issue. Emergency physicians in cities like Toulouse say heat waves reliably drive up calls for fainting and heat-related illness in crowded transit settings, especially among older adults, children, and travelers already dehydrated or stressed.

The tradeoff is obvious to anyone stuck on a platform: Intercités routes don’t run every few minutes. When one train disappears, the next option can be hours away, and it may already be full.

Key routes hit: Paris–Clermont-Ferrand and Bordeaux–Marseille

The cuts aren’t random. They’re concentrated on routes where Intercités is still the backbone of service, including Paris–Clermont-Ferrand and long cross-country trips like Bordeaux–Marseille. These are lengthy runs through some of the hottest areas, where an AC failure mid-journey can quickly become unmanageable.

At stations, the pattern is familiar: “Train canceled,” then a rush to find the next departure or an alternate itinerary, often involving a TGV leg plus a connection. That can mean detours, longer travel times, and sometimes higher fares depending on availability and ticket rules.

Capacity is the hidden story. An Intercités train can carry roughly 250 to 500 passengers depending on the consist. Multiply that by 71 cancellations over several days, and the system can lose tens of thousands of seats, enough to jam remaining trains and leave more riders standing, waiting, or stranded.

And because heat waves are no longer rare in Europe, the public frustration is sharpening: if this is the new normal, why does the network still feel like it’s improvising every summer?

Older rolling stock, stressed cooling systems

Intercités service still relies heavily on Corail-era cars, some refurbished, some simply old. Renovations can refresh interiors, but they don’t magically turn decades-old cooling hardware into a modern system built for repeated 100°F days.

Maintenance staff describe AC as a system that fails fast under extremes. When outside temperatures climb, performance drops, and small problems like clogged filters, refrigerant leaks, or tired compressors can cascade into a full breakdown.

When a single car loses cooling, crews may close it off and pack passengers into other cars, raising temperatures and tensions. If the central cooling system fails, the entire train can become unsafe, especially if it’s delayed or stopped, forcing crews to distribute water and, in worst cases, call for medical help.

SNCF says it’s increasing inspections and monitoring onboard temperatures. But canceling trains to avoid breakdowns also signals a deeper issue: there isn’t much slack in the fleet.

Rebooking options: high-speed trains, regional rail, or buses, if there’s room

When an Intercités train is canceled, passengers are typically shifted to one of three options: TGV high-speed service, TER regional trains, or buses. Each comes with strings attached. TGV is fastest but often sold out. TER is cheaper and more available but slower and connection-heavy. Buses can fill gaps, but they’re not always immediately available, especially over long distances, and they raise their own comfort questions in extreme heat.

Information timing can make or break a trip. Learn about a cancellation late and you can miss connections, lose hours, and end up in long lines at ticket counters. Apps help, but they can’t create seats when the network is already saturated.

On refunds and exchanges, SNCF generally allows fee-free rebooking or reimbursement after a cancellation, though the details depend on the ticket type and how it was purchased. The practical reality, riders say, can vary by station, staffing, and how quickly remaining trains fill up.

Heat doesn’t just hit passengers, it hits the tracks and power lines

Air-conditioning is only part of the heat-wave problem. SNCF also has to manage temperature stress on rails and overhead power lines (catenary). Extreme heat can force speed restrictions and increase the risk of equipment failures, which then create delays, and delays mean passengers spend even more time baking onboard.

Stations become part of the challenge, too. When indoor halls climb into the mid-90s°F (around 35°C), waiting becomes punishing and water access turns into an operational priority. Some stations have misting systems or cooled areas; many don’t.

Long-term, the cancellations land in the middle of a bigger political and industrial debate in France: how quickly the national rail system can adapt to a hotter climate with more resilient trains, better-cooled stations, and clearer, faster communication when service is cut.

Key Takeaways SNCF is canceling 71 Intercités trains through Monday to prevent air-conditioning failures.

Low-frequency Intercités routes quickly become overcrowded on the trains that are still running.

The heat is also affecting infrastructure—tracks and overhead power lines—which can worsen delays and disruptions.

Rerouting to TGV, TER, or buses depends mainly on available capacity and when the announcement is made.

Repeated heat waves are reigniting the debate over adapting rolling stock and stations to extreme heat.