Even After EU Tariffs, Chinese EVs Are Still 21% Cheaper, And Europe’s Automakers Are Feeling It

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Europe tried to blunt China’s electric-car price advantage with new import tariffs. It didn’t work, at least not at the dealership.

Chinese-made EVs are still selling for about21% lessthan comparable models from European brands, according to reporting cited by French tech outlet Frandroid. The gap underscores how China’s biggest automakers can swallow added taxes and keep prices low, bad news for Europe’s legacy car giants as they fight for buyers in the mass-market EV segment.

The story matters beyond Europe: it’s a real-world test of whether tariffs can meaningfully slow China’s EV push, or whether cost advantages built into the supply chain are simply too big to tariff away.

EU tariffs were supposed to narrow the gap. Chinese EVs kept the lead.

Brussels, headquarters of the European Union’s executive arm, the European Commission, rolled out extra duties aimed at countering what it argues are unfair advantages tied to Chinese state support. The goal wasn’t to ban Chinese cars, but to make the playing field less lopsided.

Yet the price difference remains visible on lots and online listings. A21%discount can translate intoseveral thousand euros, roughlyseveral thousand dollars, on the kinds of compact family cars and small SUVs that dominate mainstream EV shopping.

That matters because Europe’s EV market is getting more price-sensitive. Incentives are shrinking in some countries, and buyers are scrutinizing monthly payments, insurance, charging costs, and resale value. When the sticker price is meaningfully lower, many shoppers don’t need much more convincing.

China’s edge is structural: batteries, software, and scale

The core issue is cost structure. Chinese automakers benefit from tightly integrated supply chains that stretch from battery cells to electronics to in-car software. Batteries are the single biggest cost driver in an EV, and companies that control battery sourcing and production can cut costs faster than rivals who depend on outside suppliers.

Tariffs raise the cost of importing a vehicle. They don’t automatically erase years of manufacturing optimization, scale, and vertical integration. That’s why the EU’s added duties can sting, and still leave Chinese brands room to undercut European competitors.

BYD, MG, and Geely can absorb pain, and still look like a bargain

Not every Chinese automaker is hit the same way, but the best-known names in Europe,BYD,MG, andGeely, still have flexibility. Some models have already been “paid off” in China’s brutally competitive home market, where rapid product cycles and high volumes can drive down per-unit costs.

BYD is the clearest example: it makes its own batteries and controls key components, giving it more levers to pull when tariffs rise. MG, a once-British brand now owned by China’s SAIC, benefits from name recognition in Europe. Geely, which owns or holds stakes in multiple global brands, can spread technology and manufacturing across a broad portfolio.

And the pitch isn’t just low prices. Many Chinese EVs come loaded, large screens, advanced driver-assistance features, heat pumps, long warranties, and bigger battery options, equipment that can cost extra on European models. For shoppers, it can feel like getting more car for less money.

Europe is trying to punish subsidies without shutting the door

The EU is walking a tightrope: protect factories, jobs, and suppliers while keeping EVs affordable enough to speed the transition away from gas and diesel. Slam the door too hard and consumers pay more, potentially slowing adoption. Do nothing and Europe’s automakers face a wave of competition they can’t match on cost in the short term.

There’s also geopolitics. China is a major market for several European automakers and a critical node in global supply chains for batteries, electronics, and processed raw materials. A full-blown trade fight could boomerang on both sides.

That’s why these tariffs function more like a speed bump than a solution. They can narrow an advantage at the border, but they don’t replace the hard work of building cheaper batteries, simplifying vehicle lineups, improving productivity, and scaling production.

Stellantis, Renault, and Volkswagen are under pressure to cut costs fast

For Europe’s biggest household names,Stellantis(owner of brands including Peugeot, Fiat, and Jeep in the U.S.),Renault, andVolkswagen, a persistent 21% price gap is a flashing warning light. These companies have pouredbillions of euros,billions of dollars, into EV platforms and battery strategies. Now they have to sell competitively priced EVs without blowing up profitability.

They’re responding in different ways: smaller, cheaper models; streamlined trims; and next-generation platforms designed to lower costs. But retooling factories and supply chains takes time. Chinese competitors are moving quickly, and the price comparison is immediate.

Dealers and sales teams can argue service networks, brand trust, and resale value, factors that still matter, especially for cautious buyers and corporate fleets. But those arguments can collapse when the sticker price difference is thousands of dollars on a new vehicle.

Europe’s EV market is entering a sorting phase. The winners will be the companies that can hit key price points without sacrificing safety, range, or quality. For now, the EU’s tariffs haven’t erased China’s advantage, they’ve simply revealed how deep it runs.