EV Batteries May Hold Up Better Than You Think, Up to 95% Range After 5 Years, Report Says

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Worried an electric car’s battery will crater after a few years? A new report circulating in France suggests many EV packs are aging far more gracefully, keeping as much as 95% of their original driving range after five years.

The figure, highlighted by the French magazineScience et Vie, lands at a crucial moment for the EV market in 2026: more first-wave owners are trading in their cars, and used-EV shoppers want one thing above all, proof the battery won’t become a wallet-destroying problem.

If the “up to 95%” number holds across broader real-world data, it could ease one of the biggest psychological barriers to buying an EV, especially secondhand, where battery anxiety can tank resale value.

What “up to 95% after five years” really means

The key phrase is “up to.” The report doesn’t claim every EV will sit at exactly 95% capacity after five years. Battery health still swings based on the model, climate, charging habits, and how many miles the car has traveled.

Still, the takeaway is clear: modern EVs aren’t smartphones on wheels. Their battery packs are managed by sophisticated systems that monitor cells constantly, limiting extreme charging, deep discharging, and sustained heat, three of the biggest drivers of long-term degradation.

Put it in practical terms: if an EV was rated for about 250 miles of range when new (roughly 400 km), 95% capacity would translate to around 238 miles under similar conditions. Real-world range will still bounce around with speed, hills, tire pressure, and whether you’re blasting the heat or A/C.

Fast charging and heat are still the biggest battery stressors

Good average durability doesn’t mean batteries are immune to wear. Frequent DC fast charging, great for road trips, can be tougher on cells when it becomes a daily routine, because high power levels increase thermal and chemical stress.

Automakers try to manage that with charging curves that automatically slow down as the battery fills. That’s why charging often feels fastest from low to mid levels, then tapers off near the top.

Heat is the other major factor. Leaving an EV parked for long stretches in direct sun with the battery near full can add stress. Cold weather, meanwhile, can slash range in the moment, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the battery has permanently lost capacity, an important distinction for drivers in places like Minnesota or upstate New York.

Most best practices are simple: use slower Level 2 charging for daily needs, save fast chargers for longer trips, avoid leaving the battery at 100% for days, and don’t regularly run it down near 0%. Many EV apps let drivers cap charging, often around 80%, with a few taps.

Battery chemistry matters, and not all packs age the same

The report also points to differences in lithium-ion chemistry. LFP (lithium iron phosphate) packs, common in more affordable EVs, often handle repeated charging cycles well. Nickel-heavy chemistries (like NMC or NCA) can deliver higher energy density, which helps range, but they typically demand tighter thermal management.

For American shoppers, that means two EVs with similar EPA range ratings can still age differently depending on what’s under the floor, and how the car’s software manages it.

8-year battery warranties are shaping the used-EV market

The timing matters because used EVs are becoming a bigger slice of the market. Many owners sell after three to five years, exactly when buyers start asking pointed questions about battery health and the cost of replacement.

Most automakers back their batteries with warranties around eight years and roughly 100,000 miles (about 160,000 km). The fine print varies, but many guarantees kick in if capacity drops below about 70% during the coverage period. If real-world batteries are often closer to 95% after five years, that’s well above the warranty floor, and a strong argument against worst-case fears.

Dealers and resale platforms are increasingly leaning on battery health certificates, which can show remaining capacity and, sometimes, charging history and estimated range. Think of it like a Carfax-style document for the most expensive component in the vehicle.

That data also matters to insurers, leasing companies, and fleet operators. Better battery retention boosts residual value at the end of a lease, which can lower monthly payments and make EV economics pencil out more cleanly.

Tesla, Renault, and BYD bet on software to protect battery life

One reason batteries may be holding up: software. Companies including Tesla, France’s Renault (a major European automaker), and China’s BYD use battery management systems that control power delivery, temperature, and safety buffers. Drivers see “usable” capacity, while some of the pack may be held in reserve to reduce long-term wear.

Those strategies can evolve through over-the-air updates and lessons pulled from huge fleets of vehicles. Automakers now have far more real-world data than they did in the early mass-market EV era, letting them refine preconditioning before fast charging and balance cells to reduce uneven aging inside the pack.

The stakes go beyond convenience. Longer-lasting batteries reduce demand for raw materials and delay recycling, while making second-life uses like home or grid storage more viable. The next test for the industry is transparency: independent, apples-to-apples battery health data across models, climates, and driving styles, because consumer trust is increasingly built on numbers that can be verified.