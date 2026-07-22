Dacia’s Boss Lays Out the EV Game Plan: An Electric Sandero, a New Spring, and a China Dilemma

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Dacia, Renault’s budget-minded brand that’s become a staple on European streets, is mapping out how it plans to go electric without blowing up the one thing its customers care about most: price.

In a new interview with the French outletAutomobile Propre, Dacia executive Katrin Adt zeroed in on three pressure points for 2026 and beyond, an all-electric Sandero, the next-generation Spring city EV, and how long the company can keep leaning on China’s manufacturing muscle while Europe tightens the screws on imports.

The through-line is simple: build EVs normal people can afford, without stuffing them with expensive tech or sacrificing margins.

The electric Sandero is coming, just not as a tech showpiece

The Sandero is Dacia’s bread-and-butter in Europe: a no-nonsense small car bought by drivers who watch the sticker price, the maintenance bill, and the day-to-day practicality. Adt confirmed the electric Sandero is on the roadmap, but she made clear it won’t follow the “premium EV” playbook.

Dacia’s message is a warning label: a battery-powered Sandero has to stay a Sandero. That means resisting the temptation to chase big range numbers, flashy features, or the kind of upscale trim that pushes prices out of reach.

Instead, the company is designing around real-world use, commutes, errands in the suburbs, and short family trips, rather than building an EV meant to win spec-sheet battles.

Timing is everything. Dacia is waiting for costs to come down through Renault Group’s shared platforms, motors, and batteries. Batteries and power electronics still drive EV prices, and launching too early could force Dacia to price an electric Sandero above what its loyal buyers will tolerate.

Adt also pointed to the confusion many mainstream buyers still feel around EV ownership: incentives that change, charging costs that depend on where you live, and resale values that are still a question mark. Dacia’s bet is that a practical body style, restrained equipment, and a low entry price will matter more than bragging rights.

The next Spring has to improve, without losing its bargain appeal

The Spring has been Dacia’s gateway EV: small, light, simple, and built for city life. The next version won’t just be a facelift. Dacia says it needs to step up on comfort, safety, usable range, and perceived quality, without erasing the low-price advantage that made the Spring stand out.

But Dacia isn’t trying to turn the Spring into a family hatchback. The company is keeping it positioned as an urban runabout, exactly the kind of second car many households want for short daily trips.

That positioning helps Dacia avoid the most expensive part of EV one-upmanship: bigger batteries and more power. The brand would rather optimize weight, efficiency, and ease of use than chase performance.

Battery sizing is the tightrope. Too small and the car feels compromised; too large and the price jumps. Dacia also has to factor in charging times, durability, and warranty expectations, because Spring buyers tend to make the decision like a household budget calculation, not a car-enthusiast splurge.

European purchase incentives add another layer of risk. Depending on the country and the rules, especially those tied to where a car is built, an imported EV can suddenly lose its price edge. Dacia’s goal is for the new Spring to stay compelling even if subsidies shrink or disappear.

China keeps costs down, but politics and tariffs can wipe out the advantage

China sits at the center of Dacia’s EV equation because the Spring is closely tied to Asian production. China’s supply chain for batteries, electric components, and small-car assembly is deep and efficient, exactly what a budget brand needs to keep costs under control.

But that advantage is getting harder to bank on. Tariffs, shipping costs, environmental rules, and Europe’s growing push for industrial “sovereignty” can turn a cheap-to-build car into a less-competitive car by the time it lands in a European showroom.

Renault Group’s broader question now is strategic: which EVs should be built close to European customers, and which ones can still rely on China’s ecosystem? Moving production closer to home could reduce political risk and improve the brand’s industrial image, but it would require major investment and enough volume to justify new or expanded factories.

And it’s not as simple as relocating final assembly. Battery cells, motors, control computers, and critical minerals don’t shift continents easily. Dacia can tweak where cars are put together, but it doesn’t control the entire supply chain.

Dacia wants to modernize, without abandoning its “no-frills” identity

Going electric forces Dacia to change how it sells itself. The old-school “cheap car” pitch doesn’t translate cleanly to EVs, where the technology is inherently more expensive and buyers need more education.

So Dacia is leaning into “total cost” messaging, what you pay over time, not just on day one. That includes home charging, public charging access, lower maintenance, battery warranty coverage, and resale value.

The target customer hasn’t changed: budget-conscious families and drivers in rural or suburban areas who want something durable and straightforward. Dacia’s challenge is to avoid looking behind the times while also avoiding price creep.

If the company gets it right, the electric Sandero could bring high-volume, everyday drivers into EVs, while the Spring remains the affordable city option. If it gets it wrong, by pricing too high or overcomplicating the cars, it risks losing the simplicity that made the brand a European hit in the first place.